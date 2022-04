A virulent bird flu epidemic that's resulted in nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys being destroyed in 30 states has also killed dozens of bald eagles. First detected in the US in January, H5N1, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, has been reported across the Midwest, South and East Coast. At least 36 bald eagles have died as a result of contracting the virus since then, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO