After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six first-round games, the Utah Jazz are turning the page to the offseason and building toward next year. Utah went 49-33 this year and finished fifth in the Western Conference. It was just a year ago that it had the best record in the NBA, so general manager Justin Zanik will be tasked with making the right moves to get the team back into title contention.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO