SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed after an apparent assault in the South Sacramento area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said reports came in just before 2 p.m. of an assault along Cheryl Way in the Meadowview area. A woman was located with serious injuries from some type of assault and was later pronounced dead by medics. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO