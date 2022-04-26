ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Netflix Inks Japan Studio Deal in Anime Push

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES/TOKYO (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth. Netflix is co-producing three feature films with Studio Colorido including "Drifting Home", which premieres in September, as it...

GAMINGbible

Netflix Cancels Sequel To Fan-Favourite Will Smith Movie

Netflix is on something of a cancelling spree at the moment. Earlier this week it emerged that the streaming giant, faced with record subscriber losses, made the decision to cancel a number of high-profile animated projects. It's now being reported that Netflix has also cancelled the sequel to a fan-favourite Will Smith movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix's woes could be traced back to Insatiable, "Walmart-ization" and the ouster of key executive Cindy Holland

Holland was Ted Sarandos' first hire when he opened a little office in Hollywood in 2002 to begin Netflix's foray into streaming. In September 2020, Holland was ousted after 18 years shortly after Sarandos was named Netflix's co-CEO and Bela Bajaria was named the sole head of Netflix's TV efforts. "Important multihyphenates who work or have worked with Netflix say it was Holland rather than Ted Sarandos, then chief content officer, who gave Netflix its profile as a home to buzzy, quality shows," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters. As one person put it: “That service was built on the back of Cindy Holland’s taste. I could give you a list of names of people who would lie down on railroad tracks for her. Ted is a fan (of content), not a picker. He’s a cheerleader and a good cheerleader, to a degree.” But Holland had a "spendy approach" to ordering TV shows and Sarandos realized that to compete without Friends or The Office, Netflix had to ramp up the number of TV shows it offered. Another key moment in Netflix history was ordering Insatiable. Masters reports that Holland passed on the controversial series that The CW previously rejected. But Bajaria opted to order Insatiable. One prominent Netflix supplier calls Bajaria’s decision “the beginning of the Walmart-ization” of the streamer. “It’s called Insatiable-gate within the halls of Netflix,” this source says. “It gave the power of greenlight to several people. It caused absolute demoralization and chaos. Everybody thought it was a terrible thing Ted did, allowing one team to greenlight something that another team had passed on.” Meanwhile, Masters reports Netflix executives began to worry about the burgeoning number of shows. “It was, ‘Hey, guys, do we think this is enough? Because we are cannibalizing our own sh*t,'” says a former insider. Holland shared the same concern, worrying about the lack of curation and quality control. An insider tells Masters that the response was that things would work out fine if maybe one in 10 shows worked. In the end, Sarandos decided to go with Bajaria and oust Holland.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
MOVIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
Variety

Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Avatar 2 confirms official title as Disney reveals when first trailer arrives

Avatar 2 has officially confirmed its title, while Disney has announced when fans will be able to see its first trailer. The House of Mouse revealed that the first sequel's title is indeed Avatar: The Way of Water, something that was originally reported on in 2018 and basically confirmed by director James Cameron a year later.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kenneth Tsang Dies: Golden Age Hong Kong Film Actor Who Later Entered Hollywood Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Tsang, who made his mark in Hong Kong’s golden age of film before coming to the US and scoring roles in several prominent movies, died at age 87 today. He was found after quarantining in a Hong Kong hotel after entering China from Singapore, per that country’s Covid-19 protocols. Tsang’d talent manager confirmed his death. “I’m deeply saddened by the news and will miss his laughter and his friendship,” Tsang’s manager, Andrew Ooi, said in a statement. “He was a pioneer and a legend of his time in the golden age of Hong Kong cinema,...
WORLD
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
Collider

'Venom 3' Confirmed by Sony During CinemaCon Panel

The next installment of Venom is coming! Sony Pictures officially announced during their CinemaCon panel today that Venom 3 on the way. The first two films saw Tom Hardy play the journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes the host to an alien symbiote named Venom and gains superpowers in the process. With no talent officially announced yet or release date, all fans can look forward to is the guarantee that there will be a third movie in the series.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Debuts First Look at David O. Russell’s Star-Packed Film, ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ at CinemaCon

The Walt Disney Co. took over the main stage at CinemaCon on Wednesday morning for a 90-minute session that delivered exclusive footage of upcoming films including the anticipated 3D reveal of Avatar 2, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, David O. Russell’s star-packed Amsterdam and Bob’s Burgers. Tony Chambers, executive vp theatrical distribution, kicked off the session by acknowledging a changing entertainment landscape while countering that “one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies.” He added, “Nothing can match the combined power of Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix drops trailer for Money Heist Korean remake starring actors from Squid Game and Lost

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Korean remake of its Spanish-language hit Money Heist.Money Heist – or La Casa de Papel – premiered its fifth and final part in December last year. The crime drama, which followed an elaborate heist scheme orchestrated at the Royal Mint of Spain, went on to become an international sensation after its first series debuted in 2017.On Friday (29 April), the streaming platform shared the trailer for a forthcoming Korean remake of the series, officially titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.The forthcoming 12-episode series (directed by Kim Hong-Sun) is led by...
TV & VIDEOS

