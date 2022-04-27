ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

26 shirts celebrates major milestone

 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, 26 Shirts celebrated a major milestone. The business hosted a completion party at Hydraulic Hearth to celebrate 10 volumes of tees, raising a whopping $1.4 million in...

2 On Your Side

Resurgence Brewing beer sales to help Dion's Dreamers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Company has another beer you will want to try out. They posted a picture of this beer on their Facebook page on Thursday called "Shnow Berry." They said it's draft day, and you already "shnow" what that means. Resurgence Brewery has release their shnowberry...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hundreds of Cops Suspended or Fired in Western New York?

A new report shows that over 225 police officers and jail guards in Western New York we suspended, fired, or resigned in the last 5 years. The political and social climate, over the past several years, has lead to law enforcement being put under a microscope. Some believe this is unfair, and the changes being made as a result have gone too far and limited police from doing their jobs effectively. Others believe that despite changes, police are too abusive of their power and more needs to be done.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Biggest Gun Show In New York State Returns To CNY

Attention all gun lovers, collectors, and experts. Don't miss out on the biggest gun show New York State has to offer, right here in CNY. The next gun show is scheduled for September 17, 9am-5:00pm and September 18, 9am-3:00pm. The event brings together gun collectors from across the United States,...
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Deadline This Week For Motorcycles In New York State

If you or someone you know owns a motorcycle that is registered in New York State, there is a deadline looming that you need to be aware of. The DMV in New York State says all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30th and must be renewed by then. Motorcycles also must be inspected once a year at a licensed station.
CARS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Expected In New York

This weekend was the perfect weather weekend and finally felt like Spring but we are set to see a massive drop in our high temperatures over the next 24 hours. A huge cold front is moving across New York and with that cold front is a rain/snow mix and cold temperatures.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Tornado confirmed in WNY Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, NY confirmed a minimal strength EF-0 tornado in yesterday evening's line of severe weather. Take a look at the map below near Alexander, NY where the storm survey team confirmed the tornado's path. The path length was approximately 3/4...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do Tenants Have The Legal Right To Organize In New York State?

Lately, we've heard a lot lately about workers at Starbucks and Amazon organizing, but what about tenants. Do residents of a rental building or community have the legal right to organize meetings to discuss their shared issues with landlords? The New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued guidance to law enforcement officers around the state about tenants' rights.
ADVOCACY
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
