ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

Wednesday marks 3-years since 8 murdered in Westmoreland, TN

By Allie Lynch
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15F41s_0fLG7AdB00

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marks three years since one of Tennessee’s deadliest serial homicide cases. Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland in 2019.

The trial for the man accused has now been delayed twice.

Cummins currently faces 12 charges for the eight murders, including his parents, uncle and a child.

Trial postponed for Sumner County man accused of killing 8

The victims were found at several different crime scenes. Investigators described them as among the most gruesome they have ever seen.

The trial for all eight victims is set for April 3rd of 2023.

The state is seeking the death penalty when the trial starts.

In April 2021, the state described the murder weapons found inside the family home, including broken bats.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The sole survivor — Cummins’ grandmother — passed away in February. She was 71. Before she died, she recorded testimony that will be used in trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Angela Key
2d ago

This was such a horrible tragedy. God bless each & every person that was viciously murdered this day. I pray justice will be stern & this will not be postponed again. These families need this to be over so they can somehow begin their healing process... God place your hand upon these families & help heal their hearts. Amen

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Westmoreland, TN
Westmoreland, TN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Cummins#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

One dead in 2nd recent shooting at Gaston Ave. house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead Tuesday, three months after another double shooting that killed a teenager at the same house. Officers were called out to 285 Gaston Avenue around midnight. The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors told us children […]
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy