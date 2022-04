Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against a southpaw. Owen Miller is moving over to second base and Josh Naylor is manning first. Franmil Reyes is in right field and Jose Ramirez is at designated hitter. Ernie Clement is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO