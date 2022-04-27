ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

Westmoreland slayings anniversary

WKRN
 2 days ago

Wednesday marks three years since the slayings in Westmoreland. Women arrested after assaulting gas station employee. 1...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Trial for Katie Quackenbush continues

The trial continues for a woman accused of shooting a homeless man in Nashville in 2017. Women arrested after assaulting gas station employee. 1 dead, 9 transported to hospitals after 2-vehicle …. Education advocates protest bill requiring state …. Katie Quackenbush found guilty of reckless endangerment …. Austin Peay State...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

How girls are victimized

Assistant DA: Teens don't realize what's happening to them is wrong. Metro Police advise Nashville SC fans to park at …. Springfield High School placed on ‘hard lockdown’ …. TVA helicopter lineman dies in the line of duty. First American killed in Ukraine. Newsmaker: Prescription drug take back...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Westmoreland, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Westmoreland, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Sumner County Slayings: 3 Years Later

Broken Trust: Position of Authority Special Report …. Nashville’s ‘State of Metro’ addresses crime in Music …. Woman accused of stalking father, daughter in Rutherford …. California man accused of grooming 80 children in …. Quackenbush verdict reaction. Austin Peay State University hit by ransomware attack. Murfreesboro...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitewater#Hospital#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

What did Manuel Ovante Jr do to receive a death sentence?

Manuel Ovante Jr is a convicted double murderer on death row at at Eyman jail, Florence, Arizona. In April 2022 he married British trainee dental nurse Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. She had told her family she was on holiday at Disney World before she married the killer.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy