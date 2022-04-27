Twins walk-off Tigers 5-4 on wild two-run error

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase walks off the field as the Minnesota Twins celebrate their 5-4 walk-off win as a result of his throwing error during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game at Target Field. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins found a wacky way to win Tuesday night when they scored two runs off of a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning with a three-run homer from Javier Báez. In the bottom of the ninth, Minnesota had runners on first and second with two outs when the Twins' Miguel Sanó roped a ball off the top of the glove of Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman.

After Grossman got the ball in quickly, the Twins made a base running error when Trevor Larnach was held at third base, but Gio Urshela rounded second. With the opportunity at an inning-ending out, Tigers catcher Eric Haase threw the ball into left field, allowing both Larnach and Urshela to score.

The wild finish made it back-to-back walk-off wins for the Twins after Byron Buxton hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth in a 6-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Minnesota improved to 9-8 with the win and sit atop the AL Central. The Tigers fell to 6-10 and sit in a tie for last in the division with the White Sox.