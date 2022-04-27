ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Eric Greitens subpoenas ex-wife’s phone records

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSu10_0fLG6Wli00

COLUMBIA, MO. — Former Gov. Eric Greitens’ attorney said Greitens wants access to his ex-wife’s phone records to prove that the abuse allegations of Sheena and his kids were leaked to the press.

The now U.S. Senate candidate believes his ex-wife Sheena worked with his political opponents to have a story released less than an hour after her affidavit with abuse claims was filed on March 21.

Eric Greitens and his attorney have filed subpoenas to receive phone records of Sheena, her sister Catherine Linkul and Eric’s former campaign manager Austin Chambers.

“Why would a parent participate in or allow others to publicly disclose such stale allegations,” Gary Stamper, Eric Greitens’ attorney said to the judge about Sheena Tuesday.

Before the release of the court document last month claiming the former governor hit his wife and kids, Eric Greitens was leading the polls in the U.S. Senate race.

“The conspiracy theory that Mr. Greitens has concocted is just that, it’s not real,” Helen Wade attorney for Sheen said.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider heard the arguments of why the subpoenas were filed and the phone records released. Both Sheena and Eric Greitens virtually attended the court hearing.

“I’m interested in knowing who is talking to who or at near the time of the leak in an effort to confirm a sad suspicion,” Stamper said. “I hope I’m wrong.”

The two subpoenas, one sent to Verizon, another to AT&T request 57 days of call logs and text messages for phones owned by Sheen Greitens, Linkul and Chambers.

“I would suggest to this court that Mr. Greitens has very publicly told the conspiracy theory that brings us here today,” Wade said. “Specifically that Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove and various other political operatives conspired with my client to draft and file this affidavit.”

The former governor resigned less than two years after being elected amid a sex scandal but no charges were filed.

After last month’s court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.

Sheena filed for divorce in 2020 where custody issues are still lingering. A hearing is set for the end of next month in Columbia involving the custody case. She wants to move it to Texas where she now lives.

“These records have nothing to do with the question of where this case should be ultimately litigated,” Wade said.

In the March 21 court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”

She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.

She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”

Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.

She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”Greitens’ campaign said the abuse allegations were “outright lies.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Missouri Independent

Attorney calls Eric Greitens subpoenas ‘a fishing expedition’ during Boone County hearing

A Boone County judge will rule soon, perhaps by this week, whether former Gov. Eric Greitens will get access to his ex-wife Sheena Greitens’ telephone records as he attempts to prove his political enemies are behind explosive allegations of spousal and child abuse. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider said at the end of a hearing […] The post Attorney calls Eric Greitens subpoenas ‘a fishing expedition’ during Boone County hearing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsOne

Plea Deal Rejected In George Floyd's Death

Prosecutors revealed that they offered plea deals to former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, according to NBC News. The specifics of the deals were not revealed by lead prosecutor Matthew Frank, but it was revealed that the defendants rejected their deals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Eric Greitens
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#U S Senate#Sheen#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy