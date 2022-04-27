ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Arrest made in murder case of Iliana Peters

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol,...

www.wbay.com

Law & Crime

WATCH LIVE: Murder Retrial of Alleged Serial Killer

A man must stand trial once again for allegedly murdering an elderly woman. But even if the defense of Billy Chemirmir, 49, convinces jurors he is innocent of killing Lu Thi Harris, 81, he must still contend with a slew of similar claims. He has been indicted for murdering a total of at least 18 elderly women.
PLANO, TX
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: $1 million bond set for boy accused of killing Lily Peters

According to Rachelle Lemerond, Melissa’s sister, the couple was married but in the process of divorce. Rick said, “WOW! This is just a sight to see. this is my overall goal. This is what Rick’s Toybox is all about.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. The judge told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Pierce does not testify in 1975 murder trial

The night will be mainly clear for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but additional cloud cover is possible for areas south and west of the Fox Cities. Across downtown Appleton signs promoting Mile of Music, or Mile 9, are already up. Updated: 46 minutes ago. The suspect is charged with 1st...
APPLETON, WI
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Public Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY

