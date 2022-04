PENDLETON, S.C. — Some autistic students in Anderson County are getting extra help in the classroom thanks to a robot named Milo. Milo, created by RoboKind can walk, talk, and models human facial expressions. School officials in Anderson School District 4 have been using Milo to work with special needs students in Julie Bishop's class at Pendleton High School since early 2022. School officials say Milo is also used at Pendleton Elementary School.

