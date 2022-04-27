GRPD: One hit after shots fired into home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Grand Rapids.
It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Dickinson Street SE near Division Avenue. At least 12 to 13 rounds were fired into a home, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.
GRPD said one person was hit. Officers believe that person’s injuries were minor.
Police say the person refused medical care at the scene.
— News 8's Whitney Burney contributed to this report.
