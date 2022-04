NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in South Nashville spoke out after he said he waited more than a day and a half for police to respond to a robbery at his business. Josh Walters, the owner of Solaria Lighting here in South Nashville, said someone broke into his business and stole his wallet, keys, and car Saturday afternoon. But metro police did not send out an officer until today.

