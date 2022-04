Click here to read the full article. The lockdown of Shanghai and other Chinese cities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has stirred growing pessimism about the performance of global luxury groups as well as the potential impact on the industry due to the closure of offline businesses and suspended logistics. From Hong Kong to Shenzhen and Shanghai, businesses in cities that play a key role in the fashion economy have been halted or hampered by the pandemic one after the other. What exactly is the situation facing Shanghai and its entire fashion industry that is now attracting the world’s attention?More...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO