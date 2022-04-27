Calendar - Event

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

 2 days ago

Edison Elementary School will be having a Lunch and Read event in May that invites parents to join...

Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
explore venango

Fundraiser to Benefit Franklin Football

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Franklin Area High School football team is hosting a spaghetti dinner on May 14 to benefit the team. The spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14 at Sandycreek Twp. VFD. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature...
