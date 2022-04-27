ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanrio’s My Hello Kitty Café is now open on Roblox

By Christian Saclao
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sanrio has expanded its digital presence with the debut of My Hello Kitty Café on Roblox. Created in partnership with the game development studio Rock Panda, My Hello Kitty Café is an immersive experience on Roblox that allows guests to unleash their creativity in building, managing, and expanding their own virtual...

