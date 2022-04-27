ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Florida man sentenced for medical fraud in Little Rock case

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyTSb_0fLG3kM300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Florida man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and forced to forfeit over $345,00 for lying to federal agents.

According to a release, 57-year-old Steven Hill worked in Little Rock in 2014 promoting compound prescription drugs covered by TRICARE.

During his time with TRICARE, Hill worked for commission, earning a fixed percentage of the amount TRICARE paid for the drugs.

Hill eventually began working with a doctor in the Memphis area who agreed to prescribe drugs from TRICARE in exchange for Hill sharing his commission via payments to the doctor’s spouse.

AG Rutledge: White County woman arrested in Medicaid fraud case

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hill routed payments to a Tennessee shell corporation formed in the doctor’s spouse’s name. Within a year, Hill generated over $1 million in TRICARE claims which earned him over $345,727.15.

When federal agents began questioning Hill in 2017 about payments to the doctor’s spouse, he denied paying anything in relation to the doctor’s prescriptions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Hill
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Drugs#Tricare#Medicaid#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

How does execution by firing squad work in South Carolina

Death by firing squad may sound like something from America’s pioneer days but it is set to make a dramatic comeback.Richard Moore, 57, is set to die by rifle shot on 29 April, after spending two decades on death row in South Carolina for the murder of a convenience store worker.When the Supreme Court allowed the re-introduction of the death penalty in 1976, ending a four year constitutional ban, the first execution was carried out by a firing squad.Gary Gilmore, who had been convicted of a double murder, faced down the firing squad in Utah in 1977, telling his...
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy