Reds fan makes impressive catch while bottle-feeding baby

The Reds might have lost another game, but at least fans at Great American Ball Park had the chance to see one amazing play.

A father caught a foul ball from Padres catcher Luis Campusano with one hand while bottle-feeding his child during the fifth inning of the 9-6 loss.

"Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things," the Reds posted on Twitter.

Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Jim Day interviewed the dad, Jacob Kingsley, alongside his wife Jordan and son Shepherd.

"(Shepherd) probably didn't even know it was happening, but this will be a great memory to share with him," Jacob Kingsley said. "It's his first Reds game, so we have the certificate there too and so it'll be awesome."

Jordan Kingsley said she had been reminding her husband to look out for foul balls all game, making sure their son wouldn't get hit.

"He took the job seriously," Jordan Kingsley said. "Baby's happy, I'm happy and I'm just impressed."

The couple said their friends and family were texting them as soon as he caught the ball.

"Definitely some bragging rights there, too," Jacob Kingsley said.

Kingsley's catch came after a brutal start by Reds pitcher Reiver Sanmartin. The 26-year-old allowed nine earned runs on eight hits in the first four innings.

Second baseman Jonathan India returned to the lineup after a hamstring injury, scoring in the fifth. Outfielder Nick Senzel hit his first home run of the season in the ninth. The Reds are now 3-14.

