ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Plymouth-Canton schools responds to new racist incident

By Brett Kast
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlu8K_0fLG33gB00

One week after a student-led walkout at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, the district released information about another racist incident involving insensitive posters placed around school.

On Friday, the district revealed that three posters containing hate speech were found within the P-CEP campus, marking another racist incident in recent weeks.

On April 15, hundreds of students spilled into the parking lot of Plymouth-Canton Educational Park during a walkout , expressing outrage over a video shared among students that showed another student threaten Black people, using violent and racist language.

In the days since, the Black Student Union that organized the walkout says progress with administration is being made.

“The biggest part of the walkout is to create some sort of noise so that people hear you," said Andy Gusway, vice president of the Black Student Union. "It does seem like that worked.”

The group has met with administrators and staff to make changes within the school.

“We've been making, hopefully, a lot of new changes for the best at P-CEP,” Gusway said.

“I was so horrified and angry and fed up,” parent Jessica Dorado said after seeing the video earlier this month.

She then asked her daughter about it.

”For her, it was insignificant. It was one more thing that she sees and hears daily, and that just broke my heart,” Dorado said.

As parents of Black students at the school, Dorado and LaTonya Millben say there’s still much work to be done. They attended a community meeting last week and Dorado started an online petition demanding quick action from the district.

“We are hoping not just to bring attention, but to also make sure what is our next plan of action, how do we make a change,” Millben said.

The Black Student Union says changes have been happening already, including a new online reporting system for acts of hate with fliers featuring a QR code going up around school in the coming days.

However, the school board along with students and parents say there’s still work to do to make sure all schools are free from hate and bias.

“The hope is it will be an opportunity for us to have a conversation ans open that can of worms,” said Jacob Jackson, president of the Black Student Union.

“I've seen just in the last week an improvement in transparency and communication and ensuring that parents understand what is happening as much as they can disclose,” Dorado said. “We're approaching the end of the school year and I didn't want this just to get quiet and wait until next year. I think it’s really important we act on this now.”

The school district says the students in the most recent incident have been identified and the incident is being addressed. The district did not elaborate on specific punishment.

Some parents are holding a "Call to Action" meeting with the NAACP Wednesday at the Village Arts Factory in Canton from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The district is also hosting a community forum on hate and bias May 11 at 6 p.m. at Discovery Middle School in Canton.

Comments / 5

Related
WILX-TV

Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly Middle School staged a walkout Monday because they say a teacher used offensive language. A student claims one of their teachers used a racial slur in class. Waverly’s superintendent, Kelly Blake, confirmed to News 10 that the teacher said “the N-word” while teaching...
LANSING, MI
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Society
City
Plymouth, MI
Canton, MI
Education
City
Canton, MI
Canton, MI
Society
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#School Board#Racial Injustice#Racism#P Cep#The Black Student Union#Sti
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oak Park High School closed Wednesday after 8-10 men push past security, fight students

Oak Park High School is closed to students and families on Wednesday after a group of adults fought with students and security inside the school on Tuesday. According to school officials, 8-10 adult men forced their way past high school security on Tuesday, April 26, and fought with students and security personnel inside the school. All of the men fled the scene and were still at large Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
OAK PARK, MI
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

School principals meet Biden Ed. Sec. after asking him to ‘ban hostile parents’ from school grounds

School principals met with Biden’s Education Secretary on Monday to discuss how best to navigate education in the post-COVID world. The meeting between the National Association of Secondary School Principles (NASSP) and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes months after the group requested the Biden administration "ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety."
EDUCATION
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Reencountering My High School Bully

I had an experience that most could only dream of: I ran into my high school bully. I had just finished my first quarter of medical school, and I decided to treat my parents to a nice restaurant in my hometown. When our server came by to give us our menu, I immediately recognized who he was.
EDUCATION
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy