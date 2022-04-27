Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - After pleas from family, friends, and even legislators the execution of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is off. At least for now.Lucio had been set to be executed by lethal injection on April 27 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas' southern tip.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened Monday, granting Lucio's lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review claims that new evidence would show Mariah's injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a...
