Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The body of the Texas National Guard member who went missing after going into the Rio Grande river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants has been found.The body of guard member Specialist Bishop Evans was reportedly located near the Mexican side of the Rio Grande."We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family. We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and...

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO