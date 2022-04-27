Read full article on original website
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, November 23
ROOTSTOWN (2-0): Hamrick 1-0-2, McColloch 3-0-6, White 4-1-10, L. Smith 1-1-3, Germann 1-0-3, McIntyre 5-0-10, Lough 6-3-15. Totals 21-5-49. CRESTWOOD (0-1): Ward 1-0-2, Dustman 2-3-7, Guyette 1-0-2, Downs 2-0-4, Huffman 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-15. Rootstown - 15 - 5 - 22 - 7 — 49 Crestwood - 5 - 6...
KHSAA football state semifinal matchups
CLASS 1A Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville - 7:00 PM Holy Cross (Louisville) at Raceland - 7:30 PM
