The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO