Police in Texas recover body of experienced fisherman

Police in Texas have recovered the body of an experienced fisherman who was unable to find safe harbor during a storm.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced that the body of W. F. Childress of Smith Point, was recovered Tuesday afternoon. The body was found near the Texas City Dike, about 10 miles from his capsized boat found earlier in the day.

"Childress was found to be wearing a traditional life jacket (PFD) with no other visible signs of trauma," said police.

An autopsy was ordered by the Galveston County Medical Examiners office, the sheriff's office said.

“Mr. Childress was an experienced boat handler and fisherman who obviously was unable to find safe harbor during yesterdays storm," said the sheriff. "Prayers to him, his family and friends for this tragic loss, may he Rest In Peace.”