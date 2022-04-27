PHOTOS – Hoptown Softball Senior Night

As heard on 93.9 The Duck Tullahoma softball battled hard vs Marshall County on senior night but came up short 5-2. Falling behind 2-0 after a pair of errors in the first the Lady Cats had the tying or go ahead runs on the bases three time throughout the night but couldn’t get the timely hits needed to complete the comeback.
Coach David Carrillo’s squad begins their postseason on Wednesday, Apr. 27 hosting Whitehouse for game one of Bi-District. The best of three series has Sulphur Springs hosting games one and three, traveling to Whitehouse Friday for game two. Softball hopes for an even better run than last year, one...
Tonight at Hondo, the Uvalde Lobos will begin a best-of-three-games softball playoff series. Game one of the series is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hondo High School softball field. The site for the series will shift to Uvalde for game two Saturday night. Game two is slated...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After defeating Greenwood on the road Monday 8-5, Bowling Green came back home and dominated in a 13-0 shutout over the Gators. Both teams wore jerseys with Goodnight on the back honoring the late Mason Goodnight. The number one team in the region Purples are...
BUCKHORN — Visiting Perry Central blanked Buckhorn 19-0 in three innings in a 54th District softball game on Wednesday, April 20. Kaitlyn Grigsby earned the win in the circle for Perry Central, pitching a one-hit shutout. Grigsby, who threw 37 pitches, recorded eight strikeouts. Buckhorn pitcher Isabella Fraganeno suffered...
