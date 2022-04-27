ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

PHOTOS – Hoptown Softball Senior Night

By Cindy Dougherty
yoursportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville High School recognized the senior members of the softball...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos face Hondo in softball bi-district series

Tonight at Hondo, the Uvalde Lobos will begin a best-of-three-games softball playoff series. Game one of the series is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hondo High School softball field. The site for the series will shift to Uvalde for game two Saturday night. Game two is slated...
HONDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

Purples baseball shutout Greenwood in five innings 13-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After defeating Greenwood on the road Monday 8-5, Bowling Green came back home and dominated in a 13-0 shutout over the Gators. Both teams wore jerseys with Goodnight on the back honoring the late Mason Goodnight. The number one team in the region Purples are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Hazard Herald

Perry County Central blanks Buckhorn in three innings, 19-0

BUCKHORN — Visiting Perry Central blanked Buckhorn 19-0 in three innings in a 54th District softball game on Wednesday, April 20. Kaitlyn Grigsby earned the win in the circle for Perry Central, pitching a one-hit shutout. Grigsby, who threw 37 pitches, recorded eight strikeouts. Buckhorn pitcher Isabella Fraganeno suffered...
BUCKHORN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy