PHOTOS – Hoptown Softball Senior Night

As heard on 93.9 The Duck Tullahoma softball battled hard vs Marshall County on senior night but came up short 5-2. Falling behind 2-0 after a pair of errors in the first the Lady Cats had the tying or go ahead runs on the bases three time throughout the night but couldn’t get the timely hits needed to complete the comeback.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO