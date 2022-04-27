PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 19 Dawson Springs 4

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Whitehouse Wednesday night for the opening game of their best-of-three series in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Sulphur Springs entered the game ranked No. 7 in the state with a record of 21-1-2. The Lady Cats enter the postseason looking to build off their historic run from a year ago, in which they made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO