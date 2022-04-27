PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 19 Dawson Springs 4

As heard on 93.9 The Duck Tullahoma softball battled hard vs Marshall County on senior night but came up short 5-2. Falling behind 2-0 after a pair of errors in the first the Lady Cats had the tying or go ahead runs on the bases three time throughout the night but couldn’t get the timely hits needed to complete the comeback.
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Whitehouse Wednesday night for the opening game of their best-of-three series in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Sulphur Springs entered the game ranked No. 7 in the state with a record of 21-1-2. The Lady Cats enter the postseason looking to build off their historic run from a year ago, in which they made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals.
According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the Kentucky Wildcats have landed Antonio Reeves from Illinois State via the NCAA transfer portal. Reeves instantly becomes a key piece to the roster head coach John Calipari is trying to build. In an interview with ESPN, Reeves revealed why Kentucky was his selection...
Macie Bell put East Wilkes ahead for good against Ledford with a bases-clearing double in the Lady Cardinals’ 9-4 win last Thursday. Whether it was a no-hit performance inside the circle or a strong senior night sendoff, East Wilkes kept aspirations of its first conference softball title in seven seasons very much alive.
The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets open their run for a ninth straight fast-pitch softball state championship this weekend when they take on Lake Cormorant. The Lady Rockets will host Lake Cormorant Friday at 6 p.m. They travel there on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Neshoba Central on Monday.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday South Warren Softball squeezed out the victory at home over Bowling Green 5-4, Tuesday on the road, the Spartans shut out the Purples 12-0. The win extends South Warren’s winning streak to seven games, they are now 15-2 on the season. They will have one day off before hosting second-place Greenwood Thursday.
GATE CITY — Gate City moved into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District softball standings Wednesday. Lady Blue Devils coach Cara Noe is not really to celebrate just yet, however. “I don’t want to make it that big of a moment for us,” Noe said...
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another member of DuPec’s NUIC championship football team from last fall is going to be competing at the next level. Running back Trenton Taylor, a senior at Durand, is going to Central College in Pella, Iowa. Taylor held a signing ceremony at Durand High School Friday afternoon with several of his DuPec teammates […]
