Waco, TX

Baylor Softball breezes past Stephen F. Austin

By Eric Kelly
 2 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Softball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday as the Bears beat Stephen F. Austin 8-1, for their eighth win in their last 10 games.

The Baylor bats were red hot right out of the gate, as the Bears scored five runs in the first two innings, and never looked back on the way to a stress free win.

Aliyah Binford did it all for Baylor in the game, as she picked up her eighth win on the season on the mound, and hit her fifth home run of the season at the plate.

Next up for the Bears is a home series against Iowa State. Game one will take place on Friday, April 29th at 6:30 pm.

