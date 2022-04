A doctor who went missing after going for a hike in northern Wisconsin died after the ground beneath her collapsed, dropping her on to the banks below. The body of Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was discovered Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. Nobody had heard from her since March 26, when she indicated she'd reached Potato River Falls.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO