Newberry City Commission passes resolution ranking county roads most in need of repair

By Jordyn Markhoff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - For some, driving down County Road 337 may just be a part of a daily commute, but for others the road is a sign of needed change. “It breaks my heart to think about it. I had a sister killed in a car accident so it kind...

www.wcjb.com

