Parker County, TX

Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for Parker County 6-year-old killed by school bus

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Hundreds gathered Tuesday night to remember the 6-year-old girl in Parker County who died after she was hit by a school bus , praying for peace and healing for the family and the community.

Emory Sayre, a student in the Brock school district, was hit by a school bus Monday afternoon after the bus stopped and unloaded several people, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

DPS did not say if Emory was one of the students who got off the bus or where she was when she was hit.

More than 350 people showed up to a candlelight vigil for Emory at Brock Elementary School around 8 p.m. Tuesday, most of them wearing various shades of pink and many carrying pink balloons or tying pink ribbons to the fence in front of the school. Local religious leaders prayed, read psalms and led the crowd in recitations of hymns.

“Amazing Grace” was sung as the candles were lit, followed by “It Is Well With My Soul” and “In Christ Alone.”

They prayed for peace, healing and understanding for the family, that the community would also heal and know the right ways and the right times to help the family and that nothing like this would happen again.

The school district, in an online social media statement, confirmed the reports of Emory’s death and said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

“No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time,” the school district said Monday, adding that counselors planned to be available on its campuses Tuesday.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

