Gunfight in Jackson Co. leaves one man injured, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been hurt following a gunfight on Tuesday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of ‘J’ Road in Jackson County north of Silver Lake. A man who lives at the house told police a man who lives nearby came to the door. A gunfight erupted between the two men, and the visitor was shot.Controlled burn gets ‘out of control,’ leads to wildfire
The injured man, who isn’t believed to have life-threatening injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies and detectives are still processing the scene.
Anyone with information leading up to the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0