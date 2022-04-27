ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Gunfight in Jackson Co. leaves one man injured, sheriff says

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been hurt following a gunfight on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of ‘J’ Road in Jackson County north of Silver Lake. A man who lives at the house told police a man who lives nearby came to the door. A gunfight erupted between the two men, and the visitor was shot.

The injured man, who isn’t believed to have life-threatening injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies and detectives are still processing the scene.

Anyone with information leading up to the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

