WIVT Sportscast 04/26/22

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 26th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Horseheads boys lacrosse, as well as a thriller between Chenango Valley and Elmira Notre Dame. In addition, a look at the area’s best softball teams earning state rankings. A look at your local scores are listed below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Ithaca 18 – Owego 6

Windsor 10 – Whitney Point 5

Chenango Forks 21 – Seton Catholic 4

Elmira 13 – Union-Endicott 3

Horseheads 20 – Binghamton 1

High School Softball

Elmira 12 – Chenango Valley 10

Maine-Endwell 13 – Horseheads 12 – Final/8

Susquehanna Valley 14 – Norwich 0 -Avery Zembeck threw a 5-inning no-hitter

High School Baseball

Horseheads 17 – Maine-Endwell 5

Dryden 10 – Windsor 4

Susquehanna Valley leads Norwich 17-8 – Stopped in the 6th inning

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.