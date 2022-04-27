WIVT Sportscast 04/26/22
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 26th.
WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Horseheads boys lacrosse, as well as a thriller between Chenango Valley and Elmira Notre Dame. In addition, a look at the area’s best softball teams earning state rankings. A look at your local scores are listed below.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Ithaca 18 – Owego 6
Windsor 10 – Whitney Point 5
Chenango Forks 21 – Seton Catholic 4
Elmira 13 – Union-Endicott 3
Horseheads 20 – Binghamton 1
High School Softball
Elmira 12 – Chenango Valley 10
Maine-Endwell 13 – Horseheads 12 – Final/8
Susquehanna Valley 14 – Norwich 0 -Avery Zembeck threw a 5-inning no-hitter
High School Baseball
Horseheads 17 – Maine-Endwell 5
Dryden 10 – Windsor 4
Susquehanna Valley leads Norwich 17-8 – Stopped in the 6th inning
