ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WIVT Sportscast 04/26/22

By Nick Ketter
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJgFQ_0fLFz4Ww00

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 26th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Horseheads boys lacrosse, as well as a thriller between Chenango Valley and Elmira Notre Dame. In addition, a look at the area’s best softball teams earning state rankings. A look at your local scores are listed below.

High School Boys Lacrosse
Ithaca 18 – Owego 6
Windsor 10 – Whitney Point 5
Chenango Forks 21 – Seton Catholic 4
Elmira 13 – Union-Endicott 3
Horseheads 20 – Binghamton 1

High School Softball
Elmira 12 – Chenango Valley 10
Maine-Endwell 13 – Horseheads 12 – Final/8
Susquehanna Valley 14 – Norwich 0 -Avery Zembeck threw a 5-inning no-hitter

High School Baseball
Horseheads 17 – Maine-Endwell 5
Dryden 10 – Windsor 4
Susquehanna Valley leads Norwich 17-8 – Stopped in the 6th inning

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Dryden, NY
City
Norwich, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Windsor, NY
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseheads#Owego 6 Windsor 10#Union Endicott#Chenango Valley#Maine Endwell 13#High School Baseball#Maine Endwell 5 Dryden 10#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy