DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - They had one last chance and all that mattered to Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness was getting the point they needed to wrap up a playoff spot. He wasn't even concerned about how they ended up in overtime."We're in," Bowness said after the Stars lost 4-3 in overtime to Arizona, which overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period Wednesday night.Anton Stralman scored his eighth goal for Arizona with 16:37 left in regulation, about four minutes before Shayne Gostisbehere's unassisted goal from the blue line near the boards after the Stars had won a faceoff. Barrett Hayton...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO