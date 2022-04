Scary moment in Tampa as Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales took a hard comebacker off the wrist in the bottom of the first against the Rays. Harold Ramirez was the man at the plate that launched the hard liner to reach on a single. Gonzales seems lucky to get away with just a contusion and not a much worse injury. If you have the Seattle hurler in your fantasy lineup tonight, it’s going to hurt a bit but not as much as poor Marco. Gonzales logged just 0.1 innings while giving up an earned run, which will blow up your team ERA just a tad.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO