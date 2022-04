The Boston Red Sox shuffled their roster with several moves ahead of their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Boston reinstated pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck, who were both on the restricted list for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, while promoting Franchy Cordero to the active roster from Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox also recalled Jaylin Davis, who Boston claimed off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement of the moves.

