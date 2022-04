Taking on college-related debt is something that most Americans now expect when graduating high school, especially if their parents are middle class or working poor. There are only so many scholarships to go around and so much you can earn from work study. In fact, the average millennial has just under $40,000 in student loan debt and Americans owe around $1.7 trillion in student loans . Taking on large amounts of debt fresh out of high school has become the norm, but that may be changing soon.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO