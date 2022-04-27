ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville girls start new MadCo title winning streak

By Billy Woods
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpqU2_0fLFw8fX00
Blakely Hockett hurdles to a first-place finish, with teammate Sydnee Campbell in second at the Madison County championship on Tuesday. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Meet on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year.

EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers.

The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.

Similar to the boys, it was a day of personal records for the girls. Six different individual personal records were set, and one relay season-best time was seen for the girls.

“We’re just trying to make sure we’re improving each time,” EHS girls coach Camilla Eberlin said. “We’re looking to better ourselves each time.”

Zay Hoover took first in the triple, with a personal-record 10.11 meters, which was .30 meters more than the second-place finisher.

Paige Sanders finished second in the long jump, with a personal record of 4.95 meters.

Dallas Jenkins finished third in both the high jump (1.45 meters) and shot put (10.40 meters).

The 38.11-meter, third-place finish for Kaitlyn Morningstar was a personal record.

Once the girls took the track, the points started to pile up.

“It was tight at the beginning, but our 1-2 finishes really pushed us ahead,” Eberlin said.

The Tigers had four events with both the first-place and second-place finishers.

In the 3,200-meter run, Emily Nuttall finished first in 11:35.72, while Emma Patrick finished second in 11:55.21. Both girls ran a personal-best time.

Blakely Hockett and Sydnee Campbell finished first and second in both hurdle events.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Hockett finished in 16.50, with Campbell behind her at 17.43. Both times were personal records for the two.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Hockett, again, finished first in 49.66, with Campbell again behind her at 50.23.

“Sydnee (Campbell) and I are really close,” Hockett said, “so it’s really fun to compete with her and push each other.”

The 1-2 punch continued in the 800-meter run, with Riley Knoyle finishing first in 2:25.71 and Olivia Coll finishing second in 2:26.16.

“I always tell the girls to not focus on who’s winning, but to focus on taking those extra places,” Eberlin said. “It gives us a ton of confidence getting the 1-2 finishes.”

Both the 3,200-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay finished first.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Jillian Welsh, Whitney Dyckman, Dylan Peel and Madison Strotheide won in 10:20.45, which was eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“We’ve been working hard all season,” Welsh said. “We’re excited and we’ve been running strong.”

Strotheide added, “We have a really close team and we have a fun team, so it’s calm running in the relays and having other girls with you.”

The 1,600-meter relay team of Knoyle, Macie Hockett, Blakely Hockett and Coll had a season-best time of 4:15.82.

“You have to have a good relationship with your teammates,” Coll said. “It boosts your energy and gets you ready to go with excitement.”

With so much young talent in the program, Eberlin said it makes for competitive practices.

“It’s fun,” Eberlin said. “They’re always fighting and competing. We love to see the younger ones pull through and know they’re the future of the program. It’s good to have someone pushing you that’s younger and show them that you’re still the leader.”

Maya Lueking added another first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:31.64, which was 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Welsh finished third in the 400-meter run in 1:04.19.

The 400-meter relay team of Annisyn Krebs-Carr, Sanders, Jadyn Renth and Karli Barton finished third in 52.48.

The 800-meter relay team of Sanders, Macie Hockett, Allie Stover and Barton finished second in 1:52.25.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Eberlin said. “They worked hard today.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Funkhouser wins No. 700; top-ranked Tigers 21-0

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser doesn't put much thought into the personal milestones he's hit throughout his baseball coaching career. That's why, when the Tigers beat Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West 11-0 in a six-inning game on Thursday to give Funkhouser his 700 th win with EHS, he could only think about everyone around him. "It's a collective whole of the players, the coaches, the administrators, the boosters and everyone else involved," Funkhouser said. "I've never looked at it as my wins, but as a collective whole."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
Granite City, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
City
Highland, IL
Madison County, IL
Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville High School tops Belleville East in Southwestern Conference matchup (w/ video)

Edwardsville coach David Lipe and Belleville East coach Dan Skaer wanted the same thing for each of their teams today: to continuously get better. Although EHS came away with the 9-0 win against the Southwestern Conference rival on Wednesday, both coaches saw the continued improvement in the players. "I knew this would be an uphill battle," Skaer said, "so I just wanted them to play their best tennis and get better."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Highschoolsports#Madco#Ehs#Tigers#Triad
The Hawk Eye

Burlington boys soccer team ekes out win at Fairfield

A late goal lifted Burlington High School to a 1-0 victory in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match at Fairfield Thursday night. The win moved the Grayhounds into a tie for second place in the conference, Burlington and Washington, which fell to Fort Madison Thursday, are both 5-2 in the conference. Fort Madison leads the SEC at 7-0.
BURLINGTON, IA
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

SIUE's season ends in OVC semifinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – SIUE golf's season came to an end Wednesday with a loss in the semifinal match of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Cougars fell to Tennessee Tech by a score of 4-0-1. "Unfortunately, we didn't have our best today," SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. "But, I am proud of our guys and how we played and handled ourselves all week."
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Our Neighborhood on Thursday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events. The Intelligencer cannot guarantee that submission will be published.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
673
Followers
842
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy