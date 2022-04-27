Edwardsville girls start new MadCo title winning streak

Blakely Hockett hurdles to a first-place finish, with teammate Sydnee Campbell in second at the Madison County championship on Tuesday. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Meet on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year.

EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers.

The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.

Similar to the boys, it was a day of personal records for the girls. Six different individual personal records were set, and one relay season-best time was seen for the girls.

“We’re just trying to make sure we’re improving each time,” EHS girls coach Camilla Eberlin said. “We’re looking to better ourselves each time.”

Zay Hoover took first in the triple, with a personal-record 10.11 meters, which was .30 meters more than the second-place finisher.

Paige Sanders finished second in the long jump, with a personal record of 4.95 meters.

Dallas Jenkins finished third in both the high jump (1.45 meters) and shot put (10.40 meters).

The 38.11-meter, third-place finish for Kaitlyn Morningstar was a personal record.

Once the girls took the track, the points started to pile up.

“It was tight at the beginning, but our 1-2 finishes really pushed us ahead,” Eberlin said.

The Tigers had four events with both the first-place and second-place finishers.

In the 3,200-meter run, Emily Nuttall finished first in 11:35.72, while Emma Patrick finished second in 11:55.21. Both girls ran a personal-best time.

Blakely Hockett and Sydnee Campbell finished first and second in both hurdle events.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Hockett finished in 16.50, with Campbell behind her at 17.43. Both times were personal records for the two.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Hockett, again, finished first in 49.66, with Campbell again behind her at 50.23.

“Sydnee (Campbell) and I are really close,” Hockett said, “so it’s really fun to compete with her and push each other.”

The 1-2 punch continued in the 800-meter run, with Riley Knoyle finishing first in 2:25.71 and Olivia Coll finishing second in 2:26.16.

“I always tell the girls to not focus on who’s winning, but to focus on taking those extra places,” Eberlin said. “It gives us a ton of confidence getting the 1-2 finishes.”

Both the 3,200-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay finished first.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Jillian Welsh, Whitney Dyckman, Dylan Peel and Madison Strotheide won in 10:20.45, which was eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“We’ve been working hard all season,” Welsh said. “We’re excited and we’ve been running strong.”

Strotheide added, “We have a really close team and we have a fun team, so it’s calm running in the relays and having other girls with you.”

The 1,600-meter relay team of Knoyle, Macie Hockett, Blakely Hockett and Coll had a season-best time of 4:15.82.

“You have to have a good relationship with your teammates,” Coll said. “It boosts your energy and gets you ready to go with excitement.”

With so much young talent in the program, Eberlin said it makes for competitive practices.

“It’s fun,” Eberlin said. “They’re always fighting and competing. We love to see the younger ones pull through and know they’re the future of the program. It’s good to have someone pushing you that’s younger and show them that you’re still the leader.”

Maya Lueking added another first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:31.64, which was 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Welsh finished third in the 400-meter run in 1:04.19.

The 400-meter relay team of Annisyn Krebs-Carr, Sanders, Jadyn Renth and Karli Barton finished third in 52.48.

The 800-meter relay team of Sanders, Macie Hockett, Allie Stover and Barton finished second in 1:52.25.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Eberlin said. “They worked hard today.”