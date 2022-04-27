ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Manatee man charged with sexual battery on a minor

By ABC7 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man is behind bars, charged with sexual battery on a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher L. Thompson, 44, was attending a neighborhood party in Palmetto, when investigators say he lured the...

Lakes Wales man accused of shooting woman following argument about smoking

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and other charges after officials say he shot a woman. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Seth Settle of Lake Wales was arrested a man in unincorporated Lake Wales on Thursday, April 28, in connection with the death of a 52-year old woman. The victim had been shot in her armpit and died at a local hospital from her injuries.
Man who claimed to be Polk correctional officer arrested for DUI

POLK CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County man who claimed to be a correctional officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Hayes, 20, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in Lakeland. Deputies observed a white 2009 Ford Fusion, driven by Hayes, traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S 98 North near the I-4 eastbound ramp in Lakeland. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been arrested after an investigation by undercover officers discovered drug were being sold from a home on 15th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said. Police executed a search warrant April 26 at a home in the 1300 block of 15th Street just after...
SARASOTA, FL
Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Missing Endangered Adult alert has been issued for a Manatee County woman. Lori Marlby, 54, was last seen driving her silver 2021 Lincoln Nautilus SUV bearing FL Tag “IH13TX” in the 4800 block of Gardens Run, Ellenton around 1:15 this afternoon. She...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Charges upgraded against alleged hit and run driver

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man charged in a deadly hit-and-run is now facing charges of vehicular homicide. Robert Knowlton, 47, was charged Tuesday in connection with the crash that occurred on Nov. 11, 2021 on Laurel Road. Two other vehicles were on the I-75 exit ramp, preparing to...
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman from Sarasota was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Becky Angeles, 39, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on April 27, 2021. According to court documents, between September and November 2020, Angeles and...
Charlotte County man dies after one-vehicle crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man has died after his SUV hit a traffic sign, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 69-year-old man was traveling north shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Kings Highway in the left turn lane, approaching Midway Boulevard, investigators said. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the median and collided with a traffic sign.
