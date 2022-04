The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the top pick. The New England Patriots are slated to select at No. 21 overall barring any sort of trade up or down the draft board. Given that some Patriots fans would rather watch the Boston Bruins battle the Buffalo Sabres, or maybe because those around New England can only take so many awkward Roger Goodell hugs, the question those folks want the answer to stands: What time will the Patriots draft?

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO