Fleetwood Town 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Gregory scored an incredible hat-trick to fire Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One play-off zone as they triumphed 3-2 at relegation-threatened Fleetwood. Gregory scored twice inside a minute late on to hand the Owls a precious win, while Fleetwood now face a final-day...

Daily Mail

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is set for his first international call-up with Jamaica, with the English-born star joining West Ham's Michail Antonio as the latest of the Reggae Boyz's new recruits

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is set for his first international call-up after being linked with a spot in the Jamaica team that will face Catalunya next month. The 27-year-old, who was born in Leicester, is likely to be selected by Reggae Boyz boss Paul Hall for next month’s game at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on May 25th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Mike Jackson's reset has brought Burnley's smile back following Sean Dyche's departure as the Clarets continue their fight for Premier League survival

Mike Jackson was not supposed to be at Burnley for long, only asked to help take the Under 23s on a temporary basis last summer. It was merely an interim appointment to plug the gap left by Steve Stone when he was promoted to first-team coach under Sean Dyche, a foray back into work for Jackson nine months after the sack by Tranmere Rovers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mark Shelton: Hartlepool United midfielder out after cotton bud stuck in ear

From Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after accidently breaking a bottle of aftershave that sliced his foot, to Queen of the South goalkeeper Sam Henderson injuring his shoulder after colliding with a cow, footballers can pick up injuries in the most unusual of circumstances. Hartlepool United midfielder Mark...
SOCCER
BBC

Stoke City and Bristol City fined by FA for melee

Stoke City have been fined £9,000 and Bristol City £7,000 by the Football Association for a melee during their recent Championship match. The punishments were for an incident which took place in the 45th minute of the fixture on 15 April. It occurred after Stoke's Jacob Brown and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns. Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are edging closer to returns from respective foot and calf issues but this game will come too soon for them. Liverpool will be without striker Roberto Firmino as he continues to struggle with a foot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW: Looking ahead to Aston Villa v Norwich City!

How are the lads feeling ahead of the match? With Villa’s rather impressive record against Norwich City over the last four Premier League fixtures, could we see another three points for the home side?. The lads chat about the similarities and differences between former Villa boss, Dean Smith, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds United v Manchester City

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training. This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. John Stones is unavailable after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Burnley

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Fabian Schär inks two-year extension with Newcastle United

Newcastle United just made it official: Fabian Schär has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Magpies for a couple more seasons. Schär, who arrived in Newcastle four years ago in the summer of 2018 from Spanish side Deportivo—he chose Depor instead of Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side in 2017—got to play 24, 22, and 18 matches in his first three years with the team, and he’s about to tie that record this weekend with a more than probable start against Liverpool come Saturday’s noon—as much as that inexplicably irritates the Reds. That, it must be said, felt all but guaranteed throughout the first couple of months of this season with Steve Bruce still in the managerial role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

County Championship: David Lloyd leads from front for Glamorgan at Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire 368: Guest 109, Madsen 70, Masood 60; Hogan 4-55, Neser 4-63 Glamorgan 240-4 (59 overs): Lloyd 84, Labuschagne 53*, Northeast 49. Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (4 pts) by 128 runs with six first-innings wickets standing. Glamorgan...
SPORTS
BBC

Premiership: Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons

Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Sale Sharks have Ben and Tom Curry available after injury, with the former starting in the back row and the latter ready from the bench.
RUGBY
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, the Magpies’ top scorer this season, are still out with injury for Newcastle. Ryan Frasier has “been on grass” but not yet trained, so is unlikely to feature Saturday. Newcastle have improved markedly since Eddie Howe took over following the takeover of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

