Fleetwood Town 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United just made it official: Fabian Schär has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Magpies for a couple more seasons. Schär, who arrived in Newcastle four years ago in the summer of 2018 from Spanish side Deportivo—he chose Depor instead of Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side in 2017—got to play 24, 22, and 18 matches in his first three years with the team, and he’s about to tie that record this weekend with a more than probable start against Liverpool come Saturday’s noon—as much as that inexplicably irritates the Reds. That, it must be said, felt all but guaranteed throughout the first couple of months of this season with Steve Bruce still in the managerial role.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO