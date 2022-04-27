ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, AR

State police report person of interest in Stone County deaths

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas State Police says new leads in last week’s murders of four Stone County residents are directing investigators toward a person of interest who has been placed in custody on unrelated charges at an undisclosed jail. Last Thursday, the bodies of Shirley Watters, 77, and her son,...

www.whiterivernow.com

