Vallejo, CA

Caught on Camera: Shots Fired Outside Vallejo Apartment Complex

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for two suspects caught on surveillance camera shooting into a Vallejo...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 1

SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Cops Kill People: 54-Year-Old California Grandmother Killed After Stockton Officer Fired 30 Shots Into Her Car’s Windshield

Tracy Gaeta Shot And Killed After California Cop Fires 30 Rounds Into Her Car. We would ask how it is that police officers continually show their wanton lack of respect for the rules that govern them and the laws of human decency but we already know the answer. Sadly, the boys and girls in blue show us day after day that they are incompetent and that incompetency is a matter of life and death when it comes to Black folks.
STOCKTON, CA
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

