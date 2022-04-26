ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in 'The Gray Man' First Look

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling and Chris Evans are facing an intense showdown in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man. On Monday, the streaming service shared the first look at the upcoming film, based on the book series of...

Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
WHAS 11

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Navigate Global Mayhem

The second trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has dropped, and it oozes with pandemonium galore! Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) are minding their own business outside their cabin on a snowy mountain when, out of nowhere, they encounter Blue -- the female velociraptor which, somehow, had a baby raptor with her.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Rachel McAdams Reflects on Her 20-Year Career Milestone After Receiving CinemaCon Vanguard Award (Exclusive)

Rachel McAdams is looking back at her impressive career after being honored with the Vanguard Award at CinemaCon on Thursday. The Oscar-nominated actress was at the annual event, held at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre in Las Vegas, to promote her upcoming film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and received the trophy during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHAS 11

Watch Cardi B and Jimmie Allen Perform Country-Style Rendition of 'Money' in Surprise Duet (Exclusive)

Cardi B is already one of the best rappers in the game -- but a little honky-tonk may be in her future!. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper traded in her Balenciagas for a pair of cowboy boots and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat for the latest episode of her Cardi Tries __ series on Messenger. The 29-year-old GRAMMY winner is joined by country crooner Jimmie Allen, who does his darndest to get her comfy on all things country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Hallmark Channel to Debut Four 'Summer Nights' Movies in June: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

"Summer Nights" is back with more romance on Hallmark Channel!. Kicking off June 4, the network's annual programming event features four original films premiering every weekend throughout the month, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, meanwhile, will debut one film, the previously announced Color My World With Love, on Sunday, June 12.
MOVIES

