Last week, a 9-year-old boy injured himself after falling in the classroom hurting his finger so badly that he had to have his finger amputated in an effort to save his entire hand. The boy’s family, obviously devastated by the incident, say the school officials, the teachers and the school nurse all made a huge mistake for not calling 911 and waited for someone to pick the boy up from school.

