ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Luketa Reflects on Impact Mercyhurst Prep Made on Him

By Jay Puskar
yourerie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Ottawa, to Erie, to State College, where ever Jesse Luketa...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff guard Charlie Werner makes his college pick

The college pick is in for Cedar Cliff point guard Charlie Werner. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder told PennLive that he committed to play at Mississippi University of Women earlier this week. “I have been in contact with coach (Dean)...
yourerie

Mariners Ball to return to Erie's Bayfront after three year hiatus

Mariners Ball to return to Erie's Bayfront after three year hiatus. Mariners Ball to return to Erie’s Bayfront after …. 6-year-old Kansas girl hailed as hero for saving …. Newsmaker: Michael Misko, Jessie Pimpinella at Kellar’s …. Highmark Health sponsoring ‘Erie Eats’ at expERIEnce …. Visitors...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Luketa’s Road to the NFL Draft Began with a Leap of Faith

With a burning passion to play football at the highest level, Ottawa native, Mercyhurst Prep graduate, and Penn State standout Jesse Luketa took that leap of faith as a teenager. Now he’s on the door step of reaching his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Erie, PA
Football
City
State College, PA
Erie, PA
College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett goes to Steelers, NFL world reacts

It took longer than normal but the first quarterback was finally selected at No. 20, with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Pickett will not be going far. In fact, his home stadium will remain the same, as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was emotional upon getting drafted. Between...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Mercyhurst Prep Laker
yourerie

LLWS Returns to Full Capacity | Eyewitness News

6-year-old Kansas girl hailed as hero for saving …. Mariners Ball to return to Erie’s Bayfront after …. Newsmaker: Michael Misko, Jessie Pimpinella at Kellar’s …. Highmark Health sponsoring ‘Erie Eats’ at expERIEnce …. Visitors react to snow in Erie just before May. Mother claims bullying...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

DiPiero heading to Mercyhurst for soccer

Howland senior Dylan DiPiero signed an agreement Mercyhurst University to continue playing soccer. Dylan was a two-year letter winner for Howland earning All-County, All- Conference, All-District, and All-State recognitions during his tenure. "He is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the privilege to coach at Howland...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

St. Bonaventure loses two more players to transfer portal

OLEAN, N.Y. (WHEC) — Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi both entered their names into the transfer portal on Thursday, according to college basketball recruiting site Verbal Commits. Lofton and Osunniyi join seven other Bonnies teammate already in the portal. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes,. Joryam Saizonou, Linton...
OLEAN, NY
Erie Times News

Meet the boys swimming/diving nominees for the NW Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards

The Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Award program is proud to announce the nominees for boys swimming and diving athlete of the year. The winner will be announced this spring at the live show on June 16 at Bayfront Convention Center. The show is produced with the support of Logistics Plus and AHN Sports Medicine at Saint Vincent. One change to this year's event: It is an awards show, not a dinner. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NESN

Have Eagles Tipped Hand Regarding Draft Pick They Desire Most?

Could the Philadelphia Eagles draft a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft for a third consecutive year?. It appears they would like too. Alabama wideout Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas the Eagles told him the organization would like to draft him. Philadelphia, for reference, drafted fellow Crimson Tide wideout DeVonta Smith No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and TCU receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21 in the 2020 draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Nazareth’s Kelly Leszcynski evolved into one of state’s best javelin throwers

Kelly Leszcynski walked on to Nazareth’s middle school track on the first day of her freshman season. She was ready to pick up where her two older siblings left off and to continue with her own fall cross country season as a distance runner. Blue Eagles coach Ken Rolek had another idea. “She’s a cross country runner and she ran some 800s,” he said, “but I needed a thrower. She’s pretty ...
NAZARETH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy