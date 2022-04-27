Luketa Reflects on Impact Mercyhurst Prep Made on Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO