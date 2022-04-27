Luketa Reflects on Impact Mercyhurst Prep Made on Him

The college pick is in for Cedar Cliff point guard Charlie Werner. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder told PennLive that he committed to play at Mississippi University of Women earlier this week. “I have been in contact with coach (Dean)...
With a burning passion to play football at the highest level, Ottawa native, Mercyhurst Prep graduate, and Penn State standout Jesse Luketa took that leap of faith as a teenager. Now he’s on the door step of reaching his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.
It was 1943, and World War II was raging. Thousands of Alle-Kiski Valley troops were away from home, fighting battles in Europe and in the Pacific. Locally, at Bell Township High School, all of the male teachers were serving in the military. As the high school football season approached, about...
Former Susquehanna Township standout Roland Norfleet said this week he has a new college football home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back, who previously played for Shippensburg University, said he will finish out his college career at Averett University.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly.
Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice.
CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
It took longer than normal but the first quarterback was finally selected at No. 20, with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Pickett will not be going far. In fact, his home stadium will remain the same, as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was emotional upon getting drafted. Between...
The team at Populous is focused on designing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park that will have quite the distinction from other projects in the past: It will be designed with football being the main objective in mind. Read more here:
Howland senior Dylan DiPiero signed an agreement Mercyhurst University to continue playing soccer. Dylan was a two-year letter winner for Howland earning All-County, All- Conference, All-District, and All-State recognitions during his tenure. "He is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the privilege to coach at Howland...
After Saucon Valley freshman Deven Pandey battled past Bethlehem Catholic junior Armaan Makwana in a grueling first set, the Golden Hawk held the advantage in the second set with a 6-2 victory. But in the deciding third set, Pandey responded with maturity beyond his years to sweep the final six...
OLEAN, N.Y. (WHEC) — Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi both entered their names into the transfer portal on Thursday, according to college basketball recruiting site Verbal Commits. Lofton and Osunniyi join seven other Bonnies teammate already in the portal. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes,. Joryam Saizonou, Linton...
The Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Award program is proud to announce the nominees for boys swimming and diving athlete of the year.
The winner will be announced this spring at the live show on June 16 at Bayfront Convention Center. The show is produced with the support of Logistics Plus and AHN Sports Medicine at Saint Vincent. One change to this year's event: It is an awards show, not a dinner.
Five Pennsylvania high school girls basketball players have been named to the All-State teams following standout campaigns last season, according to the Pennsylvania sports writers. In Class 1A, Kennedy Catholic senior Bellah DiNardo found her name on the All-State first team after playing a pivotal role for the Golden Eagles...
Could the Philadelphia Eagles draft a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft for a third consecutive year?. It appears they would like too. Alabama wideout Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas the Eagles told him the organization would like to draft him. Philadelphia, for reference, drafted fellow Crimson Tide wideout DeVonta Smith No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and TCU receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21 in the 2020 draft.
Kelly Leszcynski walked on to Nazareth’s middle school track on the first day of her freshman season. She was ready to pick up where her two older siblings left off and to continue with her own fall cross country season as a distance runner. Blue Eagles coach Ken Rolek had another idea. “She’s a cross country runner and she ran some 800s,” he said, “but I needed a thrower. She’s pretty ...
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 18-24, East Stroudsburg North's Kinney and Notre Dame East Stroudsburg's Kevin Dillon!. Kinney racked up hits in two of the Timberwolves' three games. She went 5-for-9 (.556) on the week with two triples, two walks, three runs and an RBI.
The Baltimore Raven selected safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum with the 14th and 25th picks respectively in the 2022 NFL draft. They were both highly touted as the best players at their positions, and represented some of the best players available when Baltimore ended up being on the clock.
