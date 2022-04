FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in Franklin County on Monday. According to the sheriff's office, a Honda CRV was traveling south in the 8000 block of Schott Road in Blendon Township around 4:10 p.m. when the boy tried to cross the street in front of the SUV. The boy was hit by the vehicle in the southbound lane.

