ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Midlothian City Council considers ordinance banning abortions

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Sept. 1, most abortions have been halted in the state...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

City Council approves rezoning for Rayzor Ranch Home Depot

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council. The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

11 acres in east Frisco get initial green light for residential rezoning

A swath of land in east Frisco has received initial approval for zoning that would make it congruent with a surrounding neighborhood. The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission on April 26 gave initial approval of zoning for single-family homes in the Sevenhills at Pakawoods project. Commissioners gave nods of approval to rezone the 11 acres at the southeast corner of Portola Drive and Main Street from agricultural and retail zoning to that for single-family homes.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midlothian, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Midlothian, TX
Local
Texas Health
Missouri Independent

Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation

Amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed nationwide, the Missouri House passed a pair of bills Thursday that would limit transgender students from participating on the sports teams that match the gender they identify with. One bill, which originally dealt with school transportation, would restrict transgender students to only participating on high school sports teams […] The post Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County tax offices to begin rolling closures

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday. The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy