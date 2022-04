Boyne City Earns Tough Victory Over Cheboygan in Girls Soccer

BOYNE CITY – Boyne City girls soccer took pulled off a tough-fought 2-1 victory over Cheboygan in non-conference play in girls soccer on Tuesday night.

After taking a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Ramblers added another goal from Elly Day.

Kenzie Burt was the lone goal-scorer for the Chiefs in the loss. Cheboygan moves to 4-2 on the year and will face Sault Ste. Marie next on Friday.

Boyne City improves to 4-2-1 on the season and will look to win a second straight against Lake Michigan Conference opponent Elk Rapids on Friday.