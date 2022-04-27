ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Florida man sentenced for medical fraud in Little Rock case

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Florida man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and forced to forfeit over $345,00 for lying to federal agents.

According to a release, 57-year-old Steven Hill worked in Little Rock in 2014 promoting compound prescription drugs covered by TRICARE.

During his time with TRICARE, Hill worked for commission, earning a fixed percentage of the amount TRICARE paid for the drugs.

Hill eventually began working with a doctor in the Memphis area who agreed to prescribe drugs from TRICARE in exchange for Hill sharing his commission via payments to the doctor’s spouse.

AG Rutledge: White County woman arrested in Medicaid fraud case

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hill routed payments to a Tennessee shell corporation formed in the doctor’s spouse’s name. Within a year, Hill generated over $1 million in TRICARE claims which earned him over $345,727.15.

When federal agents began questioning Hill in 2017 about payments to the doctor’s spouse, he denied paying anything in relation to the doctor’s prescriptions.

