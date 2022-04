If a food or drink comes with an eye-watering price tag, it's usually because of scarcity. For example, the cost of real wasabi goes into the hundreds of dollars per kilogram because the root can only be grown in running water that is kept at a very specific band of temperature. So, when you see a tea that costs more than $184,000, you can reasonably bet that scarcity is at play.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO